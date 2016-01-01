See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Davie, FL
Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD is an Optometrist in Davie, FL. 

Dr. Amberg works at Richard A Norman PA in Davie, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Tucker, OD
Dr. Steven Tucker, OD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Justine Chen, OD
Dr. Justine Chen, OD
6 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Stacy Stibb, OD
Dr. Stacy Stibb, OD
10 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard A Norman PA
    4671 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 434-4671

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Amberg?

Photo: Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amberg to family and friends

Dr. Amberg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Amberg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD.

About Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053904813
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Amberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Amanda Amberg, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.