Amador Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amador Cruz, PA
Overview
Amador Cruz, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Amador Cruz works at
Locations
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group Llp150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 593-1420Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and articulated what treatment he is providing . Takes the time to explain what and provides the information of what expect. Gave me an injection for a sprained ligament and treat gave me quick relief from my pain. He showed genuine interest and treated me with dignity.! This medical professional is outstanding.!
About Amador Cruz, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982150751
Frequently Asked Questions
Amador Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
