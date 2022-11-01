See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Southington, CT
Alyssa Greenleaf, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alyssa Greenleaf, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Midstate Medical Center.

Alyssa Greenleaf works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 01, 2022
    Nice recall visit. Review of medications and strategies to address health care issues
    About Alyssa Greenleaf, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861896524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Quinnipiac University
