Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD is an Optometrist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Donahue works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.