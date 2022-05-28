Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD
Overview
Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD is an Optometrist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Mason Office6150 Radio Way, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
First visit to Dr. Donahue. Very thorough and excellent communication describing all aspects of the exam.
About Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD
- Optometry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nittany Eye Associates, State College, PA - Externship
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University
- Penn St U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
