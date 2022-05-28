See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mason, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD

Optometry
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD is an Optometrist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Donahue works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Mason Office
    6150 Radio Way, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 770-4020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2022
    First visit to Dr. Donahue. Very thorough and excellent communication describing all aspects of the exam.
    Greg — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Alyssa Donahue, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497136873
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nittany Eye Associates, State College, PA - Externship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn St U
