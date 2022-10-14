See All Family Doctors in San Marcos, CA
Alyssa Coleman, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Overview

Alyssa Coleman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. 

Alyssa Coleman works at Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center in San Marcos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Coastal Medical Center
    111 Campus Way Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 806-5700

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Oct 14, 2022
So sad she moved from murrieta
Emilia — Oct 14, 2022
About Alyssa Coleman, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801438544
Frequently Asked Questions

Alyssa Coleman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Alyssa Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alyssa Coleman works at Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Alyssa Coleman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Alyssa Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alyssa Coleman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyssa Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyssa Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

