Dr. McCain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alyson McCain, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alyson McCain, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 888 Tara Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 490-5480
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCain?
Dr. MaCain is highly respected in the Baton Rouge community. She is a caring and compassionate listener, and, also, direct and honest. We appreciate the clarity and professionalism she has shown our family. I can not say enough good things about Dr. McCain. I HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Alyson McCain, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043271307
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.