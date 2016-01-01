Dr. Liddell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alysia Liddell, PHD
Dr. Alysia Liddell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carmichael, CA.
Rebecca Bui Van Od Inc.5931 Stanley Ave Ste 1, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 436-3580
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497985410
Dr. Liddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.