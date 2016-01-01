See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MO
Alysia Gaddie, AGNP Icon-share Share Profile

Alysia Gaddie, AGNP

Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alysia Gaddie, AGNP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Alysia Gaddie works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Cardiology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology
    3800 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-2633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
Check your insurance
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Alysia Gaddie, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225566144
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
