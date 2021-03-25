Alysa Gregory, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alysa Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alysa Gregory, LCSW
Overview
Alysa Gregory, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Alysa Gregory works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
St. Augustine9 San Bartola Dr, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 825-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alysa Gregory?
When I started my new job, I was getting a lot of anxiety and wasn’t sleeping well at all. I booked an appointment with Alysa and have since learned about how so much of my old anxieties were presenting in my new job. I’ve been given the tools to handle all my new responsibilities and am sleeping so much better now.
About Alysa Gregory, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1639727316
Frequently Asked Questions
Alysa Gregory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alysa Gregory accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alysa Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alysa Gregory works at
3 patients have reviewed Alysa Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alysa Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alysa Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alysa Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.