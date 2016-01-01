Alyne Barnard, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alyne Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alyne Barnard, LPC
Overview
Alyne Barnard, LPC is a Counselor in Newtown, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 760 Newtown Yardley Rd Ste 124, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (267) 294-7609
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alyne Barnard?
About Alyne Barnard, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588003578
Frequently Asked Questions
Alyne Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alyne Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alyne Barnard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alyne Barnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alyne Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alyne Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.