Alycia Green
Overview
Alycia Green is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Alycia Green works at
Locations
First Stop Urgent Care Dupont Psc908 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 350-5800
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very professional. She made me feel at ease. She took the time to answer all of my questions/concerns. I highly recommend her!
About Alycia Green
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861002099
Frequently Asked Questions
Alycia Green accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alycia Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Alycia Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alycia Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alycia Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alycia Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.