Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (18)
Overview

Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with American Physical Medicine

Alycia Ernst-Amador works at Alycia S Ernst-Amador, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Larry Stark LLC
    3201 W Peoria Ave Ste A100, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 866-1501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Scoliosis
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Arthritis
Adult Scoliosis
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Alycia Ernst-Amador is the BEST Nurse Practitioner I have ever had!! She is very knowledgeable & knows exactly what she is doing. She is very caring & kind. She listens to her patients, she doesn't rush through your visit like most doctors do. I have been a patient of hers for many many years and she is wonderful. She always does her job correct and always figures out what is good for you and makes a treatment plan just for you!!!! Thank you Allie for always being there for me you are number one in my book ,XO Shannon Hudnell
    Shannon Hudnell — Jul 12, 2021
    Photo: Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C.

    About Alycia Ernst-Amador, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154467579
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • American Physical Medicine
    Internship
    • Banner Payson
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alycia Ernst-Amador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alycia Ernst-Amador works at Alycia S Ernst-Amador, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Alycia Ernst-Amador’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Alycia Ernst-Amador. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alycia Ernst-Amador.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alycia Ernst-Amador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alycia Ernst-Amador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

