Dr. Alycia Chambers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alycia Chambers, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in State College, PA.
Locations
Julie A. States Phd Pllc229 W Foster Ave, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-1880
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chambers was extremely helpful. Her expertise was extensive. She was extremely gifted in her ability to support me by providing self-help strategies, research articles, and trauma related resources. I am grateful to benefit from her wisdom, compassion, patience, and flexibility.
About Dr. Alycia Chambers, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477521672
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.