Dr. Alton Rossman, OD
Overview
Dr. Alton Rossman, OD is an Optometrist in Salem, OR.
Dr. Rossman works at
Locations
West Salem Vision Center1594 Edgewater St Nw, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 779-2119Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and no hidden cost. Fast and friendly. Tracy
About Dr. Alton Rossman, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.