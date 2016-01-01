See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Alter Kessler, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Alter Kessler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Alter Kessler works at Community Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asisa Urgent Care
    1530 43rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Alter Kessler, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265756522
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Alter Kessler, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alter Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Alter Kessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Alter Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Alter Kessler works at Community Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Alter Kessler’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Alter Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alter Kessler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alter Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alter Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

