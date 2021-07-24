Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD
Dr. Altagracia Lopez, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC.
Eye Care Associates Od PA, 2042 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518, (919) 851-9995
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My family has gone to Dr. Lopez for over 14 years and we absolutely love her and her staff. She actually diagnosed my narrow-angle glaucoma on my first visit with her and called herself to schedule me with a specialist. She makes us feel like we are her favorite family! My daughter in law started going when she married my son and loves her too! Highly recommend Dr. Lopez!
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1194718536
