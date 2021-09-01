See All Family Doctors in Carmel, IN
Alta Skelton, NP

Family Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alta Skelton, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Iu School Of Nursing.

Alta Skelton works at Fully Armored Family Health and Fitness in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fully Armored Family Health and Fitness
    755 W Carmel Dr Ste 150, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 810-1399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Alta is the best provider I have ever been to. She takes her time and listens to my problems and tries to come up with a plan to solve them. She is very empathetic and tells me she is sorry when I don't feel well and has cheered me on when I am doing well. She has always listened to all my concerns. I highly recommend her to anyone that wants to figure out the why behind their medical conditions.
    WJC — Sep 01, 2021
    About Alta Skelton, NP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1457456659
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Iu School Of Nursing
    • IU
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alta Skelton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alta Skelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alta Skelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alta Skelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alta Skelton works at Fully Armored Family Health and Fitness in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Alta Skelton’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Alta Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alta Skelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alta Skelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alta Skelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

