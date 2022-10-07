Alok Mehta, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alok Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alok Mehta, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Alok Mehta, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Lyme, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group324 Flanders Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333 Directions (860) 739-6953
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group25 Oakland Rd Ste 1, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-5628
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I left there feeling good, the feeling that you're in good hands.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1154713121
Alok Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alok Mehta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alok Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Alok Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alok Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alok Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alok Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.