Overview

Allyssa Plymell, MSN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner



Allyssa Plymell works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.