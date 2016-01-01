Allyssa Plymell, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allyssa Plymell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allyssa Plymell, MSN
Overview
Allyssa Plymell, MSN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner
Allyssa Plymell works at
Locations
Total Weight Loss Center2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Allyssa Plymell, MSN
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1629469846
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Kansas City, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Allyssa Plymell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Allyssa Plymell using Healthline FindCare.
Allyssa Plymell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allyssa Plymell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allyssa Plymell.
