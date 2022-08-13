See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Davie, FL
Dr. Allyson Palgon, OD is an Optometrist in Davie, FL. 

Dr. Palgon works at Costco Optical #91 in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Optical #91
    1890 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 476-6303
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Allyson Palgon, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1194867069
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allyson Palgon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palgon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palgon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palgon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Palgon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palgon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palgon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palgon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

