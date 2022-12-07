Allison Teger, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Teger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Teger, LMHC
Overview
Allison Teger, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Allison Teger works at
Locations
-
1
Connected Counselor LLC4540 Southside Blvd Ste 604, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 299-2928Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 13111 Atlantic Blvd # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 637-1122
- 3 6950 Philips Hwy Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 637-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Teger?
Allison is a phenomenal councilor, I've seen other councilor's in the past and never have I had the pleasure of talking with a professional who is so caring, compassionate, and understanding. I feel like I'm really getting helped by our conversations and I always leave my appointments with a better understanding of my mental health.
About Allison Teger, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215180831
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Florida-Masters Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Teger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Teger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Teger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Teger works at
45 patients have reviewed Allison Teger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Teger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Teger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Teger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.