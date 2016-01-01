Allison Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Rhodes, LMFT
Overview
Allison Rhodes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16 Lenox Pointe NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 467-9457
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Rhodes?
About Allison Rhodes, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265582928
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Rhodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Allison Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.