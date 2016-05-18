Allison Piliere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Piliere, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Allison Piliere, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in White Plains, NY.
Allison Piliere works at
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 607-6250
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maki is great. She was able to prescribe the right treatment for my problem and it got better within a week. She is friendly, professional, and a pleasure to know.
About Allison Piliere, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336540012
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Piliere accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Piliere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Allison Piliere. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Piliere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Piliere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Piliere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.