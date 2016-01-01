Dr. Myers-Fabian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison Myers-Fabian, PHD
Dr. Allison Myers-Fabian, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Austin, TX.
Myers-Fabian Neuropsychology, PLLC5716 W Highway 290 Ste 110, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 831-7979
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neuropsychology
- English
Dr. Myers-Fabian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers-Fabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers-Fabian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers-Fabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers-Fabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers-Fabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.