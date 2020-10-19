See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Roanoke, VA
Allison Mitchell, PA-C

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Allison Mitchell, PA-C is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Allison Mitchell works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Heart of Virginia in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Heart of Virginia
    2762 Electric Rd Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-4588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2020
    She is so patient and easy to talk with. She explains everything in way that is easy to understand. She truly cares about each patient and takes her time.
    — Oct 19, 2020
    Photo: Allison Mitchell, PA-C
    About Allison Mitchell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881957173
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Alderson-Broaddus College
