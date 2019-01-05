Dr. Allison Dunham, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Dunham, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allison Dunham, DC is a Chiropractor in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Dunham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions (701) 364-8900Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunham?
Dr Klug is awesome & very high energy! I love going to her to get adjustments!
About Dr. Allison Dunham, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1548777584
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunham works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.