Allison Kilmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Kilmer, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Allison Kilmer, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT.
Allison Kilmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group42 Town St Ste 300, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0567
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Kilmer?
Dr. Allyson take care about patients. She is very kind and patience person. I recommended strongly.
About Allison Kilmer, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1174994677
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Kilmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Kilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Kilmer works at
87 patients have reviewed Allison Kilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Kilmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Kilmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Kilmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.