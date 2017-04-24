Allison Howe, MACP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Howe, MACP
Overview
Allison Howe, MACP is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Locations
Allison Howe,LMHC229 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 258-5685
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
We can't recommend Allison highly enough, it's the best investment you will make in your relationship. Her technique gets right to the core of the issue and provides a framework for true support and success.
About Allison Howe, MACP
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255655643
Education & Certifications
- Wolberg's Postgraduate Center For Mental Health
- Fairfield University
