Allison Howe, MACP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Allison Howe, MACP

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Allison Howe, MACP is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Saratoga Springs, NY. 

Allison Howe works at Allison Howe, LMHC Saratoga Springs, NY in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allison Howe,LMHC
    229 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 258-5685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Couples Therapy
Relationship Issues
Couples Therapy
Relationship Issues

Treatment frequency



Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 24, 2017
    We can't recommend Allison highly enough, it's the best investment you will make in your relationship. Her technique gets right to the core of the issue and provides a framework for true support and success.
    Saratoga Springs, NY — Apr 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Allison Howe, MACP

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1255655643
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wolberg's Postgraduate Center For Mental Health
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairfield University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Howe, MACP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Howe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Howe works at Allison Howe, LMHC Saratoga Springs, NY in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Allison Howe’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Allison Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Howe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

