Allison Gaylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Gaylor, NP
Overview
Allison Gaylor, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Allison Gaylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paradise Valley Family Medicine11209 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5155
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Gaylor?
About Allison Gaylor, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114267887
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Gaylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Gaylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Gaylor works at
Allison Gaylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Gaylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Gaylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Gaylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.