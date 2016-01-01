See All Neurosurgeons in Carmichael, CA
Allison Engelman, PA-C

Neurosurgery
Overview

Allison Engelman, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. 

Allison Engelman works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2015
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3939 J St Ste 250, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    About Allison Engelman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982058582
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Engelman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Engelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Engelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Engelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Engelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Engelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Engelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

