Dr. Allison Dubner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allison Dubner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jericho, NY.
Dr. Dubner works at
Locations
Allison Dubner, Ph.D. Jericho, NY410 Jericho Tpke Ste 105, Jericho, NY 11753 Directions (516) 779-0527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dubner is the most caring and dedicated psychologist I ever had. Growing up, I have visited various physiologists, none of which I found a connection to, nor very helpful. She is passionate about what she does and tells you what you need to hear as well as help provide you with solutions and coping mechanisms. She helped me get through college away, big trips, as well as many other fears and obstacles over the past 8 years.
About Dr. Allison Dubner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841415726
Education & Certifications
- South East Nassau Guidance Center
- Hofstra University Ph.D.
Dr. Dubner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubner.
