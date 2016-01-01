See All Psychiatrists in Huntersville, NC
Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida-Gainesville and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Allison Dejarnatt works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville
    13815 Professional Center Dr Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 734-7998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Medication Management
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Medication Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mental Status Examination Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Allison Dejarnatt?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Allison Dejarnatt to family and friends

    Allison Dejarnatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Allison Dejarnatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP.

    About Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1659699429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Dejarnatt, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Dejarnatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Dejarnatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Dejarnatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Dejarnatt works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Allison Dejarnatt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Allison Dejarnatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Dejarnatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Dejarnatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Dejarnatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.