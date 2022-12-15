Allison Couture, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Couture is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Couture, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Allison Couture, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT.
Allison Couture works at
Locations
-
1
Avon Route 10 Primary Care100 Simsbury Rd Ste 203, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 284-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Allison Couture and her team took a very detailed survey of my medical history and concerns and referred me to get additional tests that were needed. All the staff was pleasant and the office was clean and welcoming.
About Allison Couture, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811399066
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Couture has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Couture accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Couture has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
