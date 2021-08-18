Allison Coindreau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Allison Coindreau, RN
Overview
Allison Coindreau, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Allison Coindreau works at
Locations
Health Partners Health Center for Women2635 University Ave W Ste 160, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (952) 967-7960
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Allison was on time, friendly, and explains my case clearly. She seems to be a very caring person. She arranged my follow-up procedures right away, very efficient. I would recommend her highly from this first time experience.
About Allison Coindreau, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649593310
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Coindreau accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Coindreau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Allison Coindreau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Coindreau.
