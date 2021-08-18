See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Paul, MN
Allison Coindreau, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Overview

Allison Coindreau, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN. 

Allison Coindreau works at HealthPartners Health Center For Women in Saint Paul, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Partners Health Center for Women
    2635 University Ave W Ste 160, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 967-7960
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Allison was on time, friendly, and explains my case clearly. She seems to be a very caring person. She arranged my follow-up procedures right away, very efficient. I would recommend her highly from this first time experience.
    W — Aug 18, 2021
    About Allison Coindreau, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649593310
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Coindreau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Coindreau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Coindreau works at HealthPartners Health Center For Women in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Allison Coindreau’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Allison Coindreau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Coindreau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Coindreau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Coindreau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

