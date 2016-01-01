See All Physicians Assistants in SUMMERVILLE, SC
Allison Bossong, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Allison Bossong, PA is a Physician Assistant in SUMMERVILLE, SC. 

Allison Bossong works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Women's Health - Carnes Crossroads
    2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-7930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Allison Bossong, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508417908
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

