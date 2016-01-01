Allison Basta accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allison Basta, APRN
Overview
Allison Basta, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Allison Basta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renown South Meadows Pavilion10085 Double R Blvd Ste 220, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Allison Basta?
About Allison Basta, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871193300
Frequently Asked Questions
Allison Basta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Allison Basta works at
Allison Basta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Basta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Basta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Basta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.