Allison Bailey, PA-C

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Allison Bailey, PA-C is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Windham Hospital.

Allison Bailey works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Farmington, CT and Mystic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0023
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-4158
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-4158
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 301, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 572-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2022
    No waiting , all the staff was great!
    Mary Schulz — Dec 07, 2022
    About Allison Bailey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154870665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Quinnipiac University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Bailey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Allison Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

