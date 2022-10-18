Allison Altenburger, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Altenburger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allison Altenburger, APRN
Overview
Allison Altenburger, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Broadway, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-1891
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Full disclosure: I am biased towards APRNs over MDs in general, due to my anecdotal experience in their superior bedside manner, but I am so pleased with the care I have received from Allison and the entire staff, from reception to nursing. They truly care and have gone above and beyond to ensure follow-through and coordination with other providers. I would highly recommend her to anyone who wants to be treated as a person with a brain who knows their own body.
About Allison Altenburger, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1033503230
Frequently Asked Questions
