Allison Allread, CNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Allison Allread, CNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Allison Allread works at Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Women's Health at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 420, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville
    330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Long wait time
    — Aug 02, 2022
    About Allison Allread, CNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245565100
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allison Allread, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allison Allread is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allison Allread has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Allison Allread has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Allison Allread works at Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Allison Allread’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Allison Allread. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allison Allread.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allison Allread, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allison Allread appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

