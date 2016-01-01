Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allie Edwards, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allie Edwards, PHD is a Psychologist in Oakland, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1970 Broadway Ste 835, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 409-9238
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
About Dr. Allie Edwards, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841492006
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.