Dr. Allen Nazempoor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazempoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Nazempoor, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allen Nazempoor, PHD is a Counselor in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Nazempoor works at
Locations
-
1
Coaching for Emotional Intelligence, PLLC/ Dr. Nazempoor5850 Town and Country Blvd Ste 801, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 213-2822
-
2
Coaching for Emotional Intelligece, PLLC/ Dr. NAzempoor12820 Hillcrest Rd Ste C-107, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 727-7717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazempoor?
About Dr. Allen Nazempoor, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Persian
- 1629106943
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazempoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazempoor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazempoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazempoor works at
Dr. Nazempoor speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazempoor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazempoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazempoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazempoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.