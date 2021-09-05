Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in St Pete Beach, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Lindsay works at
Locations
Behavioral Neuropsychology and Rehabilibation100 Corey Ave, St Pete Beach, FL 33706 Directions (727) 341-1402
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 8 years of battle with my daughter's behavioral issues, visiting all kinds of doctors, and trying several drugs, we finally have a greater understanding of our daughter's mental health problem, how to manage the situation, how to support for a difficult path she will have on her life, and how other health care professionals need to handle that. Thank you to Dr. Lindsay and his incredible staff. From the first call and initial evaluation to all 4 days of testing, including review years of medical records, interviewing teachers and other professionals, and the final evaluation to explain 24 pages of a comprehensive neuropsychological evaluation, Dr. Lindsay was the most impressive healthcare professional we had a chance to meet. Children’s mental health problems are real, common, and treatable. If you notice something odd in your child's behavior, look for a Neuropsychologist first, and we really hope you find one like Dr. Lindsay. Dr. Lindsay, God bless you and your staff.
About Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508923343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.