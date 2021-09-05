See All Clinical Psychologists in St Pete Beach, FL
Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in St Pete Beach, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS

Dr. Lindsay works at Behavioral Neuropsychology and Rehabilibation in St Pete Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Neuropsychology and Rehabilibation
    Behavioral Neuropsychology and Rehabilibation
100 Corey Ave, St Pete Beach, FL 33706
(727) 341-1402
Check your insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2021
    After 8 years of battle with my daughter's behavioral issues, visiting all kinds of doctors, and trying several drugs, we finally have a greater understanding of our daughter's mental health problem, how to manage the situation, how to support for a difficult path she will have on her life, and how other health care professionals need to handle that. Thank you to Dr. Lindsay and his incredible staff. From the first call and initial evaluation to all 4 days of testing, including review years of medical records, interviewing teachers and other professionals, and the final evaluation to explain 24 pages of a comprehensive neuropsychological evaluation, Dr. Lindsay was the most impressive healthcare professional we had a chance to meet. Children’s mental health problems are real, common, and treatable. If you notice something odd in your child's behavior, look for a Neuropsychologist first, and we really hope you find one like Dr. Lindsay. Dr. Lindsay, God bless you and your staff.
    About Dr. Allen Lindsay, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508923343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency

