Dr. Allen Haiar, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. 

Dr. Haiar works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford Eye Center & Optical
    1621 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 328-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sanford Usd Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598711806
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haiar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haiar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Haiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haiar works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Haiar’s profile.

    Dr. Haiar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

