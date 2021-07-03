See All Chiropractors in Fargo, ND
Dr. Allen Hager, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Hager, DC is a Chiropractor in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Hager works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Dr. Hager is an outstanding doctor! He is very professional, experienced, knowledgable, kind, and thorough. I get so much good medical info from him, he answers my questions, and has a good sense of humor. I respect him so much, am thankful he can keep me moving & is able to adapt to my medical issues that come up.
    Chris W. — Jul 03, 2021
    About Dr. Allen Hager, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1497770739
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Hager, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hager accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hager works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Hager’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

