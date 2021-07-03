Dr. Allen Hager, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Hager, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Hager, DC is a Chiropractor in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Hager works at
Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hager is an outstanding doctor! He is very professional, experienced, knowledgable, kind, and thorough. I get so much good medical info from him, he answers my questions, and has a good sense of humor. I respect him so much, am thankful he can keep me moving & is able to adapt to my medical issues that come up.
About Dr. Allen Hager, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- Male
- 1497770739
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
