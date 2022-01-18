Dr. Allen Bartholomew, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartholomew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Bartholomew, OD
Overview
Dr. Allen Bartholomew, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, OH.
Locations
Costco Optical3888 Stelzer Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 934-6226
- Aetna
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Husband and I recommend him
About Dr. Allen Bartholomew, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063767176
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
