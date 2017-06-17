Dr. Westreich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Westreich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Allan Westreich, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bridgewater, NJ.
Dr. Westreich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald J Franklin, PhD250 State Route 28 Ste 206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 526-8760
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westreich?
An amazing doctor--insightful, caring, and knowledgable. A true professional you can confide in that helps you steers your life in the right direction.
About Dr. Allan Westreich, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003848367
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westreich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westreich works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Westreich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westreich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.