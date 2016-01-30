See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Exton, PA
Dr. Allan Tocker, OD

Optometry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allan Tocker, OD is an Optometrist in Exton, PA. 

Dr. Tocker works at MyEyeDr in Exton, PA with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Myeyedr.
    119 E Swedesford Rd, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 594-0800
    Myeyedr.
    4605 Kirkwood Hwy Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 999-7171
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Allan Tocker, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629153127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Tocker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tocker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tocker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

