Allan Snyder, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Allan Snyder, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Margate, FL. 

Allan Snyder works at Glick Skin Institute in Margate, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glick Skin Institute
    3275 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-3664
  2. 2
    South Florida Skin and Laser Centers
    2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-3664
  3. 3
    South Florida Skin and Laser Centers, Wellington, Fl.
    1445 Medical Park Blvd # 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 798-3494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Biopsy
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Biopsy

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Allan Snyder, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477585099
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Allan Snyder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allan Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Allan Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Allan Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Allan Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Allan Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Allan Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Allan Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

