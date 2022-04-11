Overview

Dr. Allan Rooney, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Danvers, MA. They completed their residency with Southbury Training School



Dr. Rooney works at New England Psychological Assessment Center, Inc. in Danvers, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.