Dr. Allan Pass, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Pass, PHD is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Pass works at
Locations
Dr. Allan D. Pass, Director- National Behavioral Science Consultants437 Grant St Ste 617, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 537-3700
Dr. Allan D. Pass, Director- National Behavioral Science Consultants2200 Garden Dr Ste 200, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (412) 537-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Treatment with this specialistic provider in mental health services was extremely on target. Not only was his treatment program effectoive but his follow up with community based support services was very valuable as well. I would highly;y recommend this provider for highly complex related behavioral health issues. He & the staff at National Behavioral Science Consultants are efficient & cost effective.
About Dr. Allan Pass, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1720130917
Dr. Pass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pass works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pass.
